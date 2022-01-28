NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

NI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,529,000 after acquiring an additional 432,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after acquiring an additional 533,631 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in NiSource by 5.6% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,860,000 after acquiring an additional 382,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,565,000 after acquiring an additional 180,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.