Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.68.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOAH shares. DBS Vickers began coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Noah stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Noah has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after buying an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 28.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after buying an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
