Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 224.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,955,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 274.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.59 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.
About Nokia
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
