Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 224.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,955,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 274.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.59 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

