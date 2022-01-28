Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $79,143,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 218.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 885,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $24,386,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

