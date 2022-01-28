Northeast Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

