Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT Raised to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.18% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 198,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

