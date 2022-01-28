Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Northern Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 111,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

