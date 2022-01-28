Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.50-$25.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.2-$36.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.12 billion.

NOC stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.75.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

