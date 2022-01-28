Nova Vision Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 2nd (NASDAQ:NOVVU)

Nova Vision Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NOVVU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nova Vision Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NOVVU opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27. Nova Vision Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.