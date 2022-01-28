Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been focused on empowering its sales leaders via innovations and engaging in technology platforms. The company is conducting promotional seminars online and has rolled out the Velocity sales compensation plan and enJoy rewards program. These programs continue to aid growth in sales leaders and customers. Nu Skin is also poised to gain from investments in the digital platform to build a socially-enabled business. Management is on track to become a disruptive beauty and wellness leader via three key transformational strategies. That being said, the company posted weak third-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line declining year on year, mainly impacted by disruptions caused by the spread of the COVID delta variant.”

NUS has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,250. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

