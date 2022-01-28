NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

NS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 285,562 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 427,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,079. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

