Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.44. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,384. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

