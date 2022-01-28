O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $115,000 Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 589,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,590,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

