O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $126,000 Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,778,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

VRTS opened at $245.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.47. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.89 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

