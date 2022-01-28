O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

