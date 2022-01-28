O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 87,001 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87,001 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in VEON by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VEON by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 718,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 221,340 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

VEON stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

