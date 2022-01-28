Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce $57.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.78 million to $58.25 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $233.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.64 million to $236.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $239.77 million to $243.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 393,827 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,607,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 242,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

