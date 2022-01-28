Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,990 ($26.85) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,465.38 ($33.26).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,451 ($19.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,626.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,754.23. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,354.50 ($18.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,888 ($38.96).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

