Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $358.92 million and $46.71 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

