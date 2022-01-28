OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Announces Earnings Results

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

OCFC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.