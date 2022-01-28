OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$27.10 during trading hours on Friday. OCI has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

