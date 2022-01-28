Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Price Down 5%

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 3.39 and last traded at 3.39. 18,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 757,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.57.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.37.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The company had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth $6,664,000.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

