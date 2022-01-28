Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.87 and last traded at $189.00. Approximately 30,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,440,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

Get Okta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $237.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after buying an additional 89,894 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Okta by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.