ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading 7.5% Higher

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.33. 127,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,125,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

