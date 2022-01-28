Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Trading Up 1.2%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 29,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 106,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

About Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

