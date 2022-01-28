OneLedger (OLT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $166,477.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. OneLedger has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $166,477.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00103878 BTC.

OneLedger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,040,977 coins. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

