Ontology Market Cap Hits $403.67 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $403.67 million and $34.14 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00173982 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00028347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00027691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00381967 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

