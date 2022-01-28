Open Governance Token (OPEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,474.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 57% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $376,397.16 and $31,474.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00107030 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

