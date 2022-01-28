Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 184,598 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $719.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Opera by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opera by 1,551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Opera by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Opera by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

