Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

NYSE COF opened at $141.68 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 122,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

