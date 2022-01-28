Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $153.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.56. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

