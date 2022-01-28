Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

