Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 23.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

TREX opened at $85.46 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

