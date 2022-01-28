Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $262,655,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

