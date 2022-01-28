Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,403 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.01.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

