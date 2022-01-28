Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Barclays increased their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

