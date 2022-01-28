Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 52.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

NYSE:APD opened at $275.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.