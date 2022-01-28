Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn $15.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FLGT opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

