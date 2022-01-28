Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

