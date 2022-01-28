Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $11,137,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,149,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,662 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

