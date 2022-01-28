Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $145.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

