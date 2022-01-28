Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

