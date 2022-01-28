Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of V.F. by 27.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

