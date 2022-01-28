Oppenheimer Cuts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $45.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XM. Barclays reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

