Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $1.64. Opsens shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 73,919 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

