O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $755.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $796.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $634.67 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $669.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

