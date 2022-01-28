Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS OCLDY remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Friday. Orica has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

