Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
OGFGY stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $3.97.
About Origin Energy
