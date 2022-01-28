Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OGFGY stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

