Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $41.96. 37,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,825,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after buying an additional 93,647 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,443,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

