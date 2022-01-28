Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down to $87.87

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.87, but opened at $82.84. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 946 shares.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

